Gold edges higher after Fed speakers talk up Christmas interest-rate cut

- Gold pushes higher on Tuesday after some Fed speakers indicated they might be leaning towards possibly cutting interest rates in December.
- Elevated geopolitical risk from conflicts in the Middle East and the political crisis in France further send investors to Gold.
- Technically, XAU/USD could be about to extend a wave c lower as it completes a three-wave pattern.
Gold (XAU/USD) edges higher to trade in the $2,640s on Tuesday after commentary from Federal Reserve (Fed) speakers led to an uptick in the probabilities of the Fed cutting interest rates at its December policy meeting. Lower interest rates are positive for Gold because they reduce the opportunity cost of holding the non-interest paying asset.
Elevated geopolitical risks could also be underpinning Gold amid continued conflict in the Middle East intensified now by the outbreak of civil war in Syria, the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and political risk in France. During times of crisis, investors turn to Gold for safety.
Gold edges higher on Christmas-Fed-cut hopes
Gold is drifting higher on Tuesday after comments from several Fed members appeared to lean in favor of the central bank cutting US interest rates at their December meeting.
Fed Governor Christopher Waller said on Monday that he was leaning “toward supporting a cut in December.”
His colleague, New York Fed President John Williams, though more cautious, said that further cuts to interest rates were needed as risks to inflation and employment were more balanced. Still, he added: “one could argue a case for skipping a rate cut in December, (I) will be watching data closely to decide.”
Yet he went on to say, “policy is restrictive enough that a December cut still allows ample scope to slow (the) pace of cuts later if needed.”
Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic, meanwhile, said on Monday that he was “keeping his options open” regarding a cut in December. However, he too appeared to lean in favor of such a move, adding that since the risks to the labor market and inflation were “roughly in balance, we likewise should begin shifting monetary policy toward a stance that neither stimulates nor restrains economic activity.”
Their comments, as well as better-than-expected US Purchasing Manager Index (PMI) data for November, increased market bets the Fed will cut interest rates by 25 basis points. On Tuesday, the CME FedWatch tool calculates the probability of such a scenario at 72.5% (from the mid 60s previously).
Technical Analysis: XAU/USD possibly about to unfold c-leg of three-wave pattern
Gold keeps crawling along a major trendline as it continues its overall range-bound development.
Within that sideways market, Gold looks like it might be forming a three-wave Measured Move pattern. If so, then there is a possibility the next leg will be down, in a wave c (dashed line on chart below), which is of similar length to wave a.
XAU/USD 4-hour Chart
A break below $2,605 (November 26 low) would confirm a follow-through lower towards the target for the end of wave c at around $2,550.
The (blue) Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) has recently crossed below its red signal line, providing a sell signal. The MACD is also in negative territory, a bearish sign. Furthermore, its general shape could indicate further downside on the cards, supporting the bearish near-term outlook.
Gold FAQs
Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.
Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.
Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.
The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
EUR/USD clings to daily gains above 1.0500 ahead of US data
EUR/USD trades in positive territory above 1.0500 on Tuesday. The pair draws support from an improved risk sentiment, which acts as a headwind for the US Dollar rebound. The upside, however, appears capped due to French political instability. US jobs data is eagerly awaited.
GBP/USD rebounds toward 1.2700 improving risk mood
GBP/USD finds demand and reverts toward 1.2700 in European trading on Tuesday. A modest US Dollar retreat on improved market mood and profit-taking ahead of the key US JOLTS Job Openings data help the pair stretch higher.
Gold price edges higher on safe-haven demand; bulls seem cautious amid modest USD strength
Gold price (XAU/USD) attracts some buyers heading into the European session on Tuesday and builds on the overnight bounce from the $2,620 area, though any meaningful upside seems elusive.
US JOLTS Job openings expected to increase slightly in October
Markets expect job openings to stand at around 7.5 million on the last business day of October. Fed policymakers have made it clear after the July policy meeting that they are shifting their focus to the labor market, given the encouraging signs of inflation retreating toward the central bank’s target.
The fall of Barnier’s government would be bad news for the French economy
This French political stand-off is just one more negative for the euro. With the eurozone economy facing the threat of tariffs in 2025 and the region lacking any prospect of cohesive fiscal support, the potential fall of the French government merely adds to views that the ECB will have to do the heavy lifting in 2025.
