Gold eases from multi-year tops, still above $1600 mark

- Gold witnessed some profit-taking amid a further improvement in the risk sentiment.
- The ongoing USD bullish run, an uptick in the US bond yields added to the selling bias.
Gold edged lower on Thursday and dropped to fresh session lows in the last hour, back closer to the $1600 round-figure mark.
The buying interest around the safe-haven precious metal is starting to fade amid a further improvement in the global risk sentiment. The PBoC's latest move to cut the benchmark loan prime rate on Thursday signalled that China is ready to introduce additional measures to offset the economic impact from the coronavirus outbreak.
Gold weighed down by a combination of factors
The commodity has now reversed a major part of the previous session's positive move to multi-year tops and was further weighed down by sustained US dollar buying interest. In fact, the USD Index climbed to near three-year tops and further contributed to the weaker tone surrounding the dollar-denominated.
This coupled with a modest uptick in the US Treasury bond yields also played their part in driving flows away from the non-yielding commodity. However, the downside seemed cushioned, at least for the time being, as investors remain concerns over deepening economic fallout from the outbreak of the deadly virus.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through selling before positioning for any further near-term corrective slide. A sustained weakness back below the $1600 mark will confirm that the commodity might have already topped and prompt some additional long-unwinding trade.
Moving ahead, market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, featuring the release of the usual weekly jobless claims and the Philly Fed Manufacturing Index. The data might influence the USD price dynamics and produce some short-term trading opportunities later this Thursday.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1605.44
|Today Daily Change
|-7.53
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.47
|Today daily open
|1612.97
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1575.88
|Daily SMA50
|1544.59
|Daily SMA100
|1512.65
|Daily SMA200
|1470.88
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1613
|Previous Daily Low
|1599.56
|Previous Weekly High
|1584.36
|Previous Weekly Low
|1561.99
|Previous Monthly High
|1611.53
|Previous Monthly Low
|1517.1
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1607.87
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1604.69
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1604.02
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1595.07
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1590.58
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1617.46
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1621.95
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1630.9
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
