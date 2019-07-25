Gold drops from 6-day highs to test weekly lows

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • Following a reversal in US yields, gold tumbles to test weekly lows. 
  • XAU/USD fails at $1430, finds support at $1415, remains in range. 

Gold is having a volatile day, on the back of the European Central Bank meeting and US data. Initially, the yellow metal jumped to $1433.70/oz, the highest level since last Friday and then retreated sharply, falling to $1415. 

As of writing, trades at $1420, marginally lower for the day. Price remains in a range, facing a strong resistance at the $1430 barrier and with a critical short-term support at $1415. A close above $1430 would clear the way to more gains while on the downside, the outlook favors more losses below $1415. 

XUA/USD spiked higher when Mario Draghi, European Central Bank President, was speaking at the post-meeting press conference. The signals of the announcement of a stimulus package at the next meeting triggered a decline in European bonds and boosted gold. The reversal took place amid a rebound in US yields. The US 10-year rose from 2.02% (lowest since July 8th) to 2.10%, a 10-day high, leaving gold vulnerable. 

Despite all the volatility, XAU/USD continues to move without a clear bias. Traders continue to anticipate what the Federal Reserve may announce next week. On Friday, Q2 GDP data in the US is due. 

Level to watch 

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1419.4
Today Daily Change -6.44
Today Daily Change % -0.45
Today daily open 1425.84
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1413.79
Daily SMA50 1361.7
Daily SMA100 1326.78
Daily SMA200 1296.4
Levels
Previous Daily High 1429.3
Previous Daily Low 1416.43
Previous Weekly High 1452.72
Previous Weekly Low 1400.2
Previous Monthly High 1438.66
Previous Monthly Low 1306.18
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1424.38
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1421.35
Daily Pivot Point S1 1418.41
Daily Pivot Point S2 1410.99
Daily Pivot Point S3 1405.54
Daily Pivot Point R1 1431.28
Daily Pivot Point R2 1436.72
Daily Pivot Point R3 1444.15

 

 

