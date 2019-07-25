Gold drops from 6-day highs to test weekly lows

- Following a reversal in US yields, gold tumbles to test weekly lows.
- XAU/USD fails at $1430, finds support at $1415, remains in range.
Gold is having a volatile day, on the back of the European Central Bank meeting and US data. Initially, the yellow metal jumped to $1433.70/oz, the highest level since last Friday and then retreated sharply, falling to $1415.
As of writing, trades at $1420, marginally lower for the day. Price remains in a range, facing a strong resistance at the $1430 barrier and with a critical short-term support at $1415. A close above $1430 would clear the way to more gains while on the downside, the outlook favors more losses below $1415.
XUA/USD spiked higher when Mario Draghi, European Central Bank President, was speaking at the post-meeting press conference. The signals of the announcement of a stimulus package at the next meeting triggered a decline in European bonds and boosted gold. The reversal took place amid a rebound in US yields. The US 10-year rose from 2.02% (lowest since July 8th) to 2.10%, a 10-day high, leaving gold vulnerable.
Despite all the volatility, XAU/USD continues to move without a clear bias. Traders continue to anticipate what the Federal Reserve may announce next week. On Friday, Q2 GDP data in the US is due.
Level to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1419.4
|Today Daily Change
|-6.44
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.45
|Today daily open
|1425.84
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1413.79
|Daily SMA50
|1361.7
|Daily SMA100
|1326.78
|Daily SMA200
|1296.4
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1429.3
|Previous Daily Low
|1416.43
|Previous Weekly High
|1452.72
|Previous Weekly Low
|1400.2
|Previous Monthly High
|1438.66
|Previous Monthly Low
|1306.18
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1424.38
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1421.35
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1418.41
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1410.99
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1405.54
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1431.28
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1436.72
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1444.15
EUR/USD bounces off new two-year lows as Draghi readies further stimulus
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1150, off the fresh two-year low of 1.1101 recorded after the ECB left its policy unchanged but opened the door to rate cuts and QE. President Draghi sent a balanced message.
GBP/USD seesaws around 1.2500 but below Wednesday’s high
The Pound is trading little changed on the upside at around 1.2500 against the greenback. New UK PM Boris Johnson has replaced most of the government ministers, choosing Brexiteers to key positions. His statement to parliament is eyed later.
USD/JPY: range trading exacerbated ahead of first-tier events
The USD/JPY pair continues trading range-bound a handful of pips above the 108.00 figure. The American dollar remains strong against most major rivals, although the FX market is in wait-and-see mode...
