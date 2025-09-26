- Gold reverses an intraday dip as dovish Fed expectations cap the USD rally to a three-week top.
- Concerns about Trump’s tariffs and geopolitical risks further support the safe-haven commodity.
- The uncertainty over the pace of Fed rate cuts could limit gains ahead of the US PCE Price Index.
Gold (XAU/USD) turns positive for the second straight day following an intraday dip to the $3,734 area and touches a fresh daily peak during the first half of the European session on Friday. The commodity, however, remains confined in the previous day's broader trading range as traders opt to wait for the release of the US Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index before placing fresh directional bets.
In the meantime, the growing acceptance that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) will lower borrowing costs again in October and December prompts some US Dollar (USD) profit-taking following the recent rally to a three-week high. This, along with fresh concerns about the potential economic fallout from US President Donald Trump's new round of tariffs and geopolitical risks, lends additional support to the Gold price.
Meanwhile, the upbeat US macro data released on Thursday fueled uncertainty over the pace of interest rate cuts by the Fed. This could help limit the USD corrective decline and act as a headwind for the non-yielding Gold ahead of the key inflation data. Nevertheless, the commodity remains on track to register gains for the sixth consecutive week, though still overbought conditions warrant some caution for bulls.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Gold bulls look to US PCE data for Fed rate cut cuts
- The US Bureau of Economic Analysis' (BEA) final estimate published on Thursday showed that the economy expanded at an annualized pace of 3.8% in the second quarter, significantly higher than the previously estimated growth of 3.3%. Moreover, the revision highlights a strong rebound from a 0.5% contraction recorded in the first quarter.
- Furthermore, the US Census Bureau reported that Durable Goods Orders rose by 2.9% month-over-month in August, reversing a revised 2.7% slump in July and better than market estimates of a 0.5% fall. Adding to this, US Initial Jobless Claims dropped to 218K for the week ending September 20 from the previous week’s 232K (revised from 231K).
- The strong data pointed to economic resilience despite headwinds stemming from US President Donald Trump's trade tariffs. In fact, Trump on Thursday announced a 100% tariff on imports of branded or patented pharmaceutical products, 25% levies on imports of all heavy-duty trucks, and 50% tariffs on kitchen cabinets starting from October 1.
- Federal Reserve Governor Stephen Miran told Fox Business on Thursday that there is no material evidence of tariff-driven inflation, but that seems to be holding up policymakers. The economy is more vulnerable to downside shocks because Fed policy is too tight and the policy is 200 basis points too restrictive, Miran added further.
- Separately, Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee noted that the job market seems to be cooling, but inflation is going up, and counting on inflation being transitory makes him uneasy. Goolsbee added that rates can go down a fair bit more if inflation heads toward 2%, but was wary of frontloading rate cuts, and that we must get inflation to 2%.
- Kansas City Fed President Jeffrey Schmid said that the decision to lower interest rates was appropriate as the recent data points to rising risks to the job market. Fed policy is slightly restrictive, which is the right place to be; inflation is still too high, and going forward, we will be data-dependent on monetary policy choices, Schmid noted further.
- Furthermore, San Francisco President Mary C. Daly made additional comments, saying that the impact of tariffs on inflation hasn't been as large as forecast. We are in a tradeoff space and need to balance risks. A little more rate cutting will be needed over time, though the Fed still needs to watch both sides of its mandate, Daly stated further.
- Nevertheless, the CME Group's FedWatch Tool indicated that traders are still pricing in an over 85% chance that the Fed will lower borrowing costs by 25 basis points in October, and odds for another rate cut in December stand at just over 60%. This keeps a lid on the recent US Dollar rally to a three-week high and could support the Gold price.
- Traders now look forward to the release of the US Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index, due later during the North American session. The core PCE Price Index is considered the Fed's preferred inflation gauge and might influence expectations about the future rate-cut path, which, in turn, will drive the USD and the non-yielding yellow metal.
Gold defies still overbought daily RSI; could retest all-time high near $3,790
From a technical perspective, the XAU/USD pair has been facing some resistance near a downward-sloping trend line extending from the all-time peak touched earlier this week. The downside, however, remains cushioned near the $3,720-3,715 horizontal zone, which should now act as a key pivotal point for intraday traders. Sustained weakness below, leading to a subsequent break through the $3,700 mark, might prompt some technical selling and pave the way for an extension of this week's retracement slide from the record high. The subsequent downfall could drag the Gold price to the $3,650 intermediate support en route to the $3,610-$3,600 region.
Meanwhile, the aforementioned trend-line is currently pegged near the $3,753-3,754 area and should act as an immediate strong barrier for the Gold price. A sustained move beyond, however, might set the stage for a move towards challenging the all-time peak, around the $3,790 area touched on Tuesday. Some follow-through buying and acceptance above the $3,800 mark would be seen as a fresh trigger for the XAU/USD bulls, which, in turn, should pave the way for the resumption of a well-established uptrend witnessed over the past month or so.
Economic Indicator
Core Personal Consumption Expenditures - Price Index (YoY)
The Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE), released by the US Bureau of Economic Analysis on a monthly basis, measures the changes in the prices of goods and services purchased by consumers in the United States (US). The PCE Price Index is also the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) preferred gauge of inflation. The YoY reading compares the prices of goods in the reference month to the same month a year earlier. The core reading excludes the so-called more volatile food and energy components to give a more accurate measurement of price pressures." Generally, a high reading is bullish for the US Dollar (USD), while a low reading is bearish.Read more.
Next release: Fri Sep 26, 2025 12:30
Frequency: Monthly
Consensus: 2.9%
Previous: 2.9%
Source: US Bureau of Economic Analysis
After publishing the GDP report, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis releases the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index data alongside the monthly changes in Personal Spending and Personal Income. FOMC policymakers use the annual Core PCE Price Index, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, as their primary gauge of inflation. A stronger-than-expected reading could help the USD outperform its rivals as it would hint at a possible hawkish shift in the Fed’s forward guidance and vice versa.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD grinds higher toward 1.1700 ahead of US PCE inflation data
EUR/USD is grinding higher toward 1.1700 in early European trading on Friday, helped by a brief pullback in the US Dollar from seven-week highs against its major rivals. Markets turn cautious ahead of the key US August Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index report.
GBP/USD consolidates weekly losses near 1.3350; US data eyed
GBP/USD consolidates weekly losses near 1.3350 in the European session on Friday, staying close to seven-week troughs. The pair draws support from a pause in the US Dollar upside as traders take a breather and reosition themselves before the key US PCE inflation data release.
Gold holds steady amid Fed rate-cut bets; geopolitical risks and tariff worries
Gold reverses a modest Asian session dip and currently trades just below the $3,750 level, nearly unchanged for the day amid a supportive fundamental backdrop. Investors seem convinced that the US Federal Reserve will lower borrowing costs again in October and December.
US core PCE inflation set to hold steady in August to confirm Federal Reserve cautious stance
The United States Bureau of Economic Analysis will publish the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index data for August on Friday at 12:30 GMT. The core PCE Price Index, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, is expected to advance 0.2% month-over-month (MoM) in August.
Powell leaves Fed Sentiment Index anchored in dovish ground
In Tuesday’s speech at the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce in Rhode Island, Chair Jerome Powell struck a more balanced tone, describing the Federal Reserve's (Fed) position as a “challenging situation”.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.