XAU/USD retreats from $3,673 high to $3,643 as profit-taking follows solid US labor and manufacturing data.

Fed delivered 25 bps cut Wednesday; dissent from Miran favored 50 bps, keeping easing path open for 2025.

Gold demand outlook supported by Fed easing cycle and surge in Swiss exports to China, up 254% in August.

Gold Price retreats during the North American session and is down 0.39% in the aftermath of the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) rate cut decision on Wednesday and better than expected Initial Jobs Claims data. At the time of writing, XAU/USD trades at $3,643 after hitting a daily high of $3,673.

Bullion falls after Jobless Claims, strong Philly Fed Survey offsets Fed cut

The yellow metal remains pressured as traders book profits following the release of upbeat labor market data, which contradicts some of Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s comments during his press conference on Wednesday. The Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index for September crushed forecasts, improving compared to August’s print.

On Wednesday, the Fed cut rates by 25 basis points, though the decision was not unanimous, with Stephen Miran voting for 50 bps as widely expected. This cemented the case for subsequent easing for the last two meetings of the year. Although Powell said that every meeting is “live” and that they would be data-dependent, worries about deterioration in the labor market set aside the mandate of price stability.

Consequently, Gold’s outlook looks promising as the non-yielding metal tends to perform well amid easing cycles by the Fed. Also, data showed that Gold exports from Switzerland to China rose by 254%, according to Reuters.

Daily market movers: Gold remains heavy as US Dollar strengthens

US Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending September 13 came in at 231K, below forecasts of 240K and the previous week's upwardly revised 264K. Continuing Claims dipped from 1.939 million to 1.92 million

The Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index in September reached 23.2 from August’s -0.3 contraction, exceeding forecasts for a 2.3 improvement. The Philadelphia Fed survey revealed that “Almost 40 percent of the firms reported increases in general activity this month, while 17 percent reported decreases; 43 percent reported no change. The new orders index rose 14 points to 12.4 this month, and the shipments index rose 22 points to 26.1.”

Regarding inflation, the central bank said that it has moved up, remaining “somewhat elevated.” The Fed noted that economic growth has moderated over the first half of 2025.

Meanwhile, the Summary of Economic Projections (SEP) revealed that 50 bps of cuts are expected toward the year’s end as the median estimate for the fed funds rate was 3.60%.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell said that labor demand “has softened,” and that inflation remained “somewhat elevated.” He added that the balance of risks “shifted,” that policy is well-positioned to respond in a timely manner and that the labor market is not solid. When asked about discussions about a 50 bps cut, he said “No widespread support for 50 bps cut today,” adding that they are not in a rush to ease policy.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the buck’s performance against a basket of six currencies, is up 0.32% at 97.31.

US Treasury yields are rising steadily with the 10-year Treasury note up one-and-a-half bps at 4.102%. US real yields surged almost two bps to 1.722% at the time of writing.

Technical outlook: Gold price retreats below $3,650 but remains bullish

Gold price remains upwardly biased despite retreating below Wednesday’s close of $3,646. Bullion is set to extend its gains if it remains above $3,600. Although the Relative Strength Index (RSI) pushed below the 70 level, sparking Wednesday’s sell-off, price action remains constructive.

If Gold regains $3,650, the next resistance would be the record high of $3,703. If surpassed, the next area of interest would be $3,750 and $3,800. Conversely, if XAU/USD drops below the September 11 low at $3,613, expect a challenge of the $3,600 figure.