Gold consolidates Thursday's gains below $1440 ahead of US NFP data

- US 10-year Treasury bond yield continues to push lower on Friday.
- Nonfarm Payrolls in US is expected to rise 164K in July.
- US Dollar Index posts modest losses, stays above 98.
The troy ounce of the precious metal gained more than $25 on Thursday after United States President Donald Trump announced 10% tariffs on the remaining $300 billion worth of Chinese imports and triggered a flight-to-safety, helping traditional safe-havens find demand. With the trading action turning subdued ahead of the day's critical macroeconomic data releases from the US, the XAU/USD pair is staging a technical correction, losing 0.5% on the day at $1436.
However, the fact that the 10-year US Treasury bond yield is losing 3% following Thursday's drop of more than 5% suggests that the market sentiment is still sour, making it likely for gold to stay resilient against the dollar. Furthermore, major European equity indexes are staying deep in the negative territory to confirm the dismal mood.
Eyes on US jobs report
In the second half of the day, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) will release its labour market report, which will include Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP), Unemployment Rate, Average Hourly Earnings, and Labor Force Participation figures. The market consensus points to the NFP edging lower to 164,000 from 224,000 in June.
Previewing the data, "We expect job creation in the manufacturing sector to mean-revert after the five-month high 17k increase in June," said TD Securities analysts.
"We forecast employment in the services sector to moderate somewhat from its firm June print. All in, the household survey should show the unemployment rate remained steady at 3.7%, while we expect wages to rise 0.2% m/m, leaving the annual print unchanged at 3.1% in July.”
Technical levels to watch for
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1436.44
|Today Daily Change
|-9.06
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.63
|Today daily open
|1445.5
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1418.32
|Daily SMA50
|1379.26
|Daily SMA100
|1334.49
|Daily SMA200
|1302.18
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1445.96
|Previous Daily Low
|1400.9
|Previous Weekly High
|1433.6
|Previous Weekly Low
|1411.26
|Previous Monthly High
|1452.72
|Previous Monthly Low
|1382.02
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1428.75
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1418.11
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1415.61
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1385.73
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1370.55
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1460.67
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1475.85
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1505.73
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes around 1.1100 as Trump regrets tariffs
The American currency remains weak as Wall Street extends its collapse, despite US President Trump said he might delay or halt the latest announced tariffs on China. Nonfarm Payroll added little new to what the market already knew.
GBP/USD slips toward 1.2100 on upbeat US NFP
GBP/USD is struggling to hold onto 1.2100 after the US jobs report beat expectations with wages up by 0.3%. Earlier, the pound suffered the ruling Conservative Party's loss a by-election in Wales. Trade is also eyed.
USD/JPY heading toward January's flash-crash lows
The USD/JPY pair hovers at multi-month lows in the 106.60 region as US Treasury yields hover around multi-year lows, Wall Street keeps crashing.
Gold technical analysis: Consolidates in a range near multi-year tops, bulls trying to seize control
The commodity has been oscillating in a broader trading range over the past three weeks or so, forming a continuation - rectangle chart pattern on the daily chart.
Wall Street pushes lower at opening on trade worries
Major equity indexes in the United States started the day deep in the negative territory on Friday as investors continue to move away from risky assets amid concerns over a prolonged US-China trade conflict.