Gold breaks above $4,150 as bullish momentum builds ahead of US funding vote
- Gold advances amid a cautious mood, supported by dovish Fed expectations and a subdued US Dollar.
- Fed commentary in focus after softer labor data strengthens expectations for further monetary easing.
- Technical setup remains constructive, with $4,100 acting as firm support and bulls eyeing $4,200.
Gold (XAU/USD) regains strength on Wednesday after consolidating for most of the day, with prices edging higher as investors remain cautious ahead of a crucial US congressional vote to end the record-long government shutdown. At the time of writing, XAU/USD is trading around $4,170, up nearly 1.0% on the day.
The US House of Representatives is set to vote later on Wednesday on a stopgap funding bill aimed at reopening the government. The proposal would keep most federal agencies funded through January 30, 2026, while extending funding for some departments until September 30, 2026.
Signs of progress toward restoring government operations have helped stabilize risk sentiment. Investors are now turning their focus to the upcoming release of delayed US economic data once the government reopens, which could offer clearer guidance on the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) monetary policy path.
Overall, dovish Fed expectations and persistent geopolitical risks keep Gold supported. Recent private employment data have reinforced signs of a cooling labor market, boosting bets that the Fed could pivot toward rate cuts, keeping XAU/USD well bid on dips.
Market movers: House vote and Fed commentary steer sentiment amid light US calendar
- The US Dollar Index (DXY), which gauges the Greenback’s value against a basket of six major currencies, is trading around 99.55, retreating from day highs near 99.71 as momentum fades.
- The Senate’s 60-40 bipartisan vote on Monday to pass the temporary funding bill marked a key step toward ending the record-long shutdown. The progress has eased near-term fiscal worries, although investors remain cautious until the House confirms final approval.
- Recent private employment figures provided a mixed but generally softer outlook for the US labor market. ADP data released on Tuesday showed that the United States lost an average of 11,250 private-sector jobs in the four weeks ending October 25, compared with an average loss of 14,250 in the preceding month.
- Meanwhile, last week’s ADP Employment Change report indicated that private payrolls rose by 42,000 in October, beating expectations for a 25,000 gain and reversing the 29,000 decline recorded in September. In the same period, the Challenger Job Cuts report revealed that US employers announced 153,074 job cuts in October, the highest monthly total since 2003.
- Easing global trade tensions surrounding the US tariff regime has reduced some of the safe-haven appeal of Gold. Nevertheless, sentiment remains cautious as the US Supreme Court examines the legality of the Trump administration’s tariff measures, a ruling that could reshape future trade policy.
- Looking ahead, a light US economic calendar on Wednesday is likely to keep trading subdued, leaving investors focused on comments from several Fed officials for fresh policy cues.
Technical analysis: XAU/USD breaks above $4,150
Gold extends its advance, breaking above the $4,150 resistance level on the 4-hour chart, confirming a bullish breakout from the recent consolidation range.
The breakout opens the door for a potential move toward the $4,200 area, which could cap gains before the metal attempts a retest of the all-time high near $4,381.
On the downside, the former resistance at $4,150 now acts as immediate support, followed by the $4,100 zone and the 100-period SMA near $4,050-$4,030. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) sits near 68, just below overbought territory.
Author
Vishal Chaturvedi
FXStreet
I am a macro-focused research analyst with over four years of experience covering forex and commodities market. I enjoy breaking down complex economic trends and turning them into clear, actionable insights that help traders stay ahead of the curve.