Gold consolidates in a range near weekly tops, comfortably above $1400 mark

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • Powell's overnight dovish comments provided a goodish lift to the commodity.
  • The prevailing USD selling bias remained supportive of the positive move. 
  • A positive mood around equities capped gains ahead of the US inflation data.

Gold held on to its mildly positive tone through the early European session and is currently placed just below weekly tops, set earlier this Thursday.

The precious metal edged higher for the third consecutive session on Thursday and built on the overnight good up-move, triggered by the Fed Chair Jerome Powell's dovish remarks and further fueled by June FOMC meeting minutes.

In the prepared statement for the semi-annual Congressional testimony on Wednesday, Powell said that uncertainties continue to dim the outlook and reiterated that the central bank will act as appropriate to sustain the US economic growth.

Adding to this, the minutes from the Fed's policy meeting held in June pivoted to an easing stance and revived speculations of an aggressive rate cut, which turned out to be one of the key factors that benefitted the non-yielding yellow metal.

Meanwhile, the US Dollar also weakened across the board in tandem with a sharp slide in the US Treasury bond yields and provided an additional boost/remained supportive of the bid tone surrounding the dollar-denominated commodity.

However, a positive tone around equity markets undermined the precious metal's safe-haven demand and kept a lid on any runaway rally ahead of Thursday's important release of the latest US consumer inflation figures, due later during the early North-American session.

Technical levels to watch

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1423.29
Today Daily Change 4.33
Today Daily Change % 0.31
Today daily open 1418.96
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1356.57
Daily SMA50 1311.69
Daily SMA100 1308.19
Daily SMA200 1277.51
Levels
Previous Daily High 1419
Previous Daily Low 1390.08
Previous Weekly High 1436.2
Previous Weekly Low 1382.02
Previous Monthly High 1438.66
Previous Monthly Low 1306.18
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1407.95
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1401.12
Daily Pivot Point S1 1399.69
Daily Pivot Point S2 1380.42
Daily Pivot Point S3 1370.76
Daily Pivot Point R1 1428.62
Daily Pivot Point R2 1438.27
Daily Pivot Point R3 1457.54

 

 

EUR/USD trades at high ground amid Powell's testimony, ahead of ECB minutes

EUR/USD trades at high ground amid Powell's testimony, ahead of ECB minutes

EUR/USD is trading on high ground below 1.1300 after Fed Chair Powell opened the door to cutting rates. He speaks again later today. The ECB minutes are set to be dovish as well.

GBP/USD extends its recovery amid Powell and Carney's warnings

GBP/USD extends its recovery amid Powell and Carney's warnings

GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.2550, extending its gains. Fed Chair Powell's dovish words weigh on the USD. BOE Gov. Mark Carney has said that a no-deal Brexit could cause a material economic disruption.

USD/JPY: dollar retains post-Powell’s weakness

USD/JPY: dollar retains post-Powell’s weakness

Japanese industrial-related data continued indicating a steeper economic slowdown. The US will release today the final version of June inflation,  with core CPI seen at 2.0% YoY. USD/JPY has broken below the 108.60/70 price zone, which increases the risk of a bearish extension.

Gold held on to its mildly positive tone through the early European session and is currently placed just below weekly tops, set earlier this Thursday.

Gold capitalizes on dovish Fed expectations, advances above $1410

Gold capitalizes on dovish Fed expectations, advances above $1410

After making a deep correction following June's impressive rally and dropping below the critical $1400 mark, the troy ounce of the precious metal rose sharply on Thursday and gained nearly $20. 

