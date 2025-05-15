"The surprise will be that Gold prices struggle to trade lower — despite the worst-case scenario for Gold on trade hitting the tapes this week . This is what an asymmetric trade looks like, and ultimately, we think this behavior is symptomatic of the USD partly losing its store-of-value function — even if it isn't losing its reserve currency status."

"After all, we reiterate that CTAs will not notably sell their longs without a substantial drawdown, macro funds are roughly flat in Gold and the top Shanghai traders have been aggressively buying the dip after holding their smallest Gold position in a year — adding up to 685koz of notional Gold to their books since Gold prices topped around Chinese holidays. This leaves retail ETF holders as the only vulnerable cohort, and unless macro funds opt to build a more significant net short position, persistent central bank demand should be sufficiently strong to offset such flows."

"A continued rise in comex Gold open interest could point to some modest short acquisitions over the last sessions, but even so, the scale of these selling flows in aggregate remains limited, which suggests prices are simply consolidating on modest retail outflows until they find the first bid."

Chinese ETFs sold roughly -64koz last session, more than offsetting the +27koz inflows from global x-China ETFs. These outflows still remain multiples below the scale of inflows seen over the last months, suggesting additional selling activity from other cohorts, TDS' Senior Commodity Strategist Daniel Ghali notes.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.