Gold climbs higher toward $1,500 on risk-aversion

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • Brexit uncertainty causes market mood to turn sour on Wednesday.
  • US Dollar Index stays directionless above the 97.50 mark.
  • 10-year US Treasury bond yield falls for the second straight day.

The XAU/USD pair gained traction on Wednesday and rose toward the upper-limit of its two-week-old range near the critical $1,500 handle supported by risk-off flows. As of writing, the pair was up 0.45% on the day at $1,494.

Eyes on Brexit headlines

Resurfacing fears of the United Kingdom (UK) crashing out of the European Union (EU) without a deal after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's timetable to finalize his proposed deal got rejected by lawmakers allows traditional safe-havens to find demand on Wednesday.

Reflecting the risk-averse market environment, the 10-year United States (US) Treasury bond yield, which lost 2% yesterday, continued to push lower and was last down 1.05% on the day at 1.750%.

Nevertheless, investors seem to be taking a cautious stance while waiting for the EU to make a decision on a possible Brexit extension to January rather than fleeing to safety as seen by modest gains posted in global equity indexes. 

On the other hand, after taking advantage of the selling pressure surrounding the GBP on Tuesday, the Greenback stays relatively quiet with the US Dollar Index consolidating its recent gains above the 97.50 handle ahead of Thursday's durable good orders, new homes sales, and Markit Manufacturing and Services PMI data releases.

Technical levels to watch for

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1494.11
Today Daily Change 6.30
Today Daily Change % 0.42
Today daily open 1487.81
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1493.69
Daily SMA50 1506.07
Daily SMA100 1457.84
Daily SMA200 1377.56
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1489.05
Previous Daily Low 1481.05
Previous Weekly High 1497.95
Previous Weekly Low 1477.15
Previous Monthly High 1557.03
Previous Monthly Low 1464.61
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1485.99
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1484.11
Daily Pivot Point S1 1482.89
Daily Pivot Point S2 1477.97
Daily Pivot Point S3 1474.89
Daily Pivot Point R1 1490.89
Daily Pivot Point R2 1493.97
Daily Pivot Point R3 1498.89

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD hovers around 1.1130 in dull session, ECB eyed

EUR/USD hovers around 1.1130 in dull session, ECB eyed

The EUR/USD pair has recovered from a fresh weekly low of 1.1105 but remains depressed. Market players now waiting for ECB’s monetary policy, the last one presided by Mario Draghi.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD attempting to recover after parliament slowed down the Brexit process

GBP/USD attempting to recover after parliament slowed down the Brexit process

GBP/USD is moving up toward 1.29, trying to recover after parliament rejected the fast-track process that PM Johnson wanted for approving his Brexit deal. An extension to Article 50 and elections are on the cards.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY declines to 108.60 amid fresh risk aversion, all eyes on the ECB

USD/JPY declines to 108.60 amid fresh risk aversion, all eyes on the ECB

With the recent uncertainty surrounding the UK’s politics crossing wires, USD/JPY steps back from the previous rise to 108.60 as Tokyo opens for Thursday’s trading session.

USD/JPY News

Gold climbs higher toward $1,500 on risk-aversion

Gold climbs higher toward $1,500 on risk-aversion

The XAU/USD pair gained traction on Wednesday and rose toward the upper-limit of its two-week-old range near the critical $1,500 handle supported by risk-off flows.

Gold News

If you are a "Hodler" here is where you could find support in Bitcoin

If you are a "Hodler" here is where you could find support in Bitcoin

Today the price of Bitcoin fell and the price is now headed toward the 7,310.00 support used as a resistance zone on the week of the 3rd September 2018.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures