TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Gold climbs as stalling inflation and weak spending fuel December Fed cut bets

  • Gold rebounds to $4,159 as data shows stalling inflation and softer consumer spending.
  • Conference Board confidence plunges to 88.7, highlighting concerns over jobs, incomes, and stability amid shutdown fallout.
  • Markets price 82% odds of a December 25-bps Fed cut, with more US data due Wednesday.
Gold climbs as stalling inflation and weak spending fuel December Fed cut bets
Christian Borjon ValenciaChristian Borjon ValenciaFXStreet

Gold (XAU/USD) climbs over 0.14% on Tuesday after US economic data augmented speculation of a rate cut by the Federal Reserve (Fed) at the December 9-10 meeting. Also, falling US Treasury yields and a weaker US Dollar keep XAU/USD trading at $4,141 after hitting a daily low of $4,109.

XAU/USD advances on falling yields, weak Dollar

US inflation and Retail Sales have shown that rising prices seem to have stalled, while households reduced their consumption in September, two months ahead of the Christmas season. In addition to this, the Conference Board (CB) Consumer Confidence dipped in November as Americans remain uncertain about jobs, incomes and their financial situation, due to the government shutdown.

Given the backdrop, money markets price in an 82% chance of a 25-basis-point (bps) rate cut at the next meeting, up from last week’s 50% odds.

On Monday, the Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said that “there are real use cases for AI, but not for crypto, adds people are feeling hardship due to inflation,” reaffirming his hawkish stance, amid a divided Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC).

Ahead this week, the US economic docket will feature Durable Goods Orders and Initial Jobless Claims on Wednesday, which could set the stage ahead of Fed officials entering their blackout period.

Daily market movers: Lower US inflation reading, to cement Fed cut in December

  • The Producer Price Index (PPI) rose 2.7% YoY in September, matching both forecasts and August’s reading, signaling that price pressures have steadied. Core PPI eased to 2.6% from 2.9%, coming in below expectations of 2.7%.
  • Retail Sales increased 0.2% MoM in September, down from August’s 0.6% gain, pointing to softer consumer spending. Meanwhile, the Conference Board reported that household sentiment deteriorated in November, with Consumer Confidence dropping 6.8 points to 88.7 from 95.5 in October.
  • The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the buck’s performance versus six currencies, plummets 0.50% below the 100.00 mark at 99.69. At the same time, US Treasury yields fall, with the 10-year US Treasury note yield falling three basis points to 4.00%. US real yields, which correlate inversely to Gold prices, are also falling three basis points to 1.80%.

Technical analysis: Gold price rallies towards $4,200

Gold remains upwardly biased, even though it has consolidated below the $4,200 mark with traders waiting for a fresh catalyst. The Relative Strength Index (RSI), although flat, is above the 50-level threshold, an indication that buyers are in charge.

The first key resistance is $4,200, followed by the November 13 peak at $4,245. A breach of the latter will expose $4,300 and the record high of $4,381. Conversely, a drop below $4,100 clears the path to challenge the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $4,045, before diving to $4,000.

Gold daily chart

Gold FAQs

Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.

Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.

Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.

The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.

Author

Christian Borjon Valencia

Christian Borjon began his career as a retail trader in 2010, mainly focused on technical analysis and strategies around it. He started as a swing trader, as he used to work in another industry unrelated to the financial markets.

More from Christian Borjon Valencia
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD faces the next hurdle at 1.1660

EUR/USD faces the next hurdle at 1.1660

EUR/USD gathers extra steam and climbs to multi-day highs near the key 1.1600 barrier as the NA session draws to a close on Wednesday. The intense recovery in spot comes on the back of further losses in the Greenback as investors gear up for the Thanksgiving Day on Thursday.

GBP/USD advances to four-week tops near 1.3230

GBP/USD advances to four-week tops near 1.3230

GBP/USD is on the front foot for a fifth straight day on Wednesday, surpassing the 1.3200 level to hit new four-week peaks. The latest push higher comes on the back of the softer Greenback and as traders assess the Autumn Budget details and the OBR’s fresh projections, looking for clues on how all of this might shape the BoE’s next policy steps.

Gold clinches two-week highs, focus on $4,200

Gold clinches two-week highs, focus on $4,200

Gold has shaken off Tuesday’s minor pullback and is back on the rise, pushing above $4,170 per troy ounce to reach fresh two-week tops. The move comes as markets continue to price in the prospect of additional Fed rate cuts. Even so, the climb is facing some resistance, with US Treasury yields ticking higher and making buyers a bit more cautious for now.

XRP extends losses as ETF inflows fail to lift market sentiment

XRP extends losses as ETF inflows fail to lift market sentiment

Ripple (XRP) is extending its decline, trading at $2.17 at the time of writing on Wednesday. The cross-border remittance token was rejected at $2.30 on Monday, reflecting a sticky bearish sentiment in the broader cryptocurrency market despite steady inflows into Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs).

Rachel Reeves calms the bond market with £22bn of fiscal headroom

Rachel Reeves calms the bond market with £22bn of fiscal headroom

Fiscal headroom boost helps calm bond market. Yields fall and pound rises as markets take extra spending in their stride. Reeves placates Labour MPs, giving hope that taxes won’t rise further.

Ripple trades under strong bearish grip despite steady ETF inflows

Ripple trades under strong bearish grip despite steady ETF inflows

Ripple is extending its decline, trading at $2.17 at the time of writing on Wednesday. The cross-border remittance token was rejected at $2.30 on Monday, reflecting a sticky bearish sentiment in the broader cryptocurrency market despite steady inflows into ETFs.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers