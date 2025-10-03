Gold climbs as shutdown fuels haven demand, eyes record high

Gold price advances during the North American session on Friday, up by 0.70% for the day as the US government shutdown extends to three days, poised to end the week positively for the seventh straight week. At the time of writing, XAU/USD trades at $3,882 after hitting a daily low of $3,838.

XAU/USD extends weekly winning streak as lack of US data and Fed remarks keep traders leaning toward dovish bets

The US economic docket remains light, with the release of the Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) for September. Figures were mixed, as the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) revealed that the services survey clung to its expansion/contraction neutral level, while S&P Global showed that the economy expanded.

The data barely moved the needle, as Bullion extended its gains with traders eyeing a re-test of the record high of $3,896.

The US government shutdown impeded the release of Initial Jobless Claims on Thursday and Nonfarm Payrolls on Friday. The lack of data left traders adrift to a slew of Federal Reserve (Fed) officials crossing the wires.

Fed Governor Stephen Miran remained dovish, saying that access to data is important to set monetary policy and he remains hopeful the Fed would have access to economic releases. Nevertheless, he acknowledged that Fed policy should be forward-looking.

Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee acknowledged that risks to the dual mandate are balanced, adding that although the markets had priced in rate cuts, the central bank should remain data-dependent.

Regarding geopolitics, a Bloomberg article mentioned that “China is pushing the Trump administration to roll back national-security restrictions on Chinese deals in the US, dangling the prospect of a massive investment package.”

In Washington, the US Senate is expected to vote again, though there is no sign that either the Democrats' or Republicans' plan would pass.

Daily market movers: Gold boosted by mixed US PMIs prints

Bullion price is on the defensive as the Greenback recovers, as shown by the US Dollar Index (DXY). DXY, which tracks the buck’s value against a basket of six currencies, is flat at 97.77.

US Treasury yields retreat as the 10-year Treasury note is up three basis points at 4.11%. US real yields—calculated by subtracting inflation expectations from the nominal yield—, which correlate inversely to Gold prices, are also up two and a half bps to 1.773%.

The ISM Services PMI missed estimates of 51.7, dipped from 52.0 to 50, an indication that the economy is slowing down. Comments of the survey showed that businesses expect “moderate or weak growth.” The employment sub-component remained subdued as companies are delaying hiring.

Earlier, S&P Global revealed that the Services PMI expanded by 54.2, above forecasts but below August’s print of 54.5.

US jobs data revealed during the week was mixed. The Job Opening and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) for August showed vacancies rising from 7.21 million to 7.23 million, indicating that the labor market remains resilient. Contrarily, Wednesday’s ADP figures for September revealed that private companies fired 32K people, missing estimates of hiring 50K in the month.

Money markets indicate that the Federal Reserve would cut interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) at the upcoming October 29 meeting. The odds stand at 96%, according to Prime Market Terminal interest rate probability tool.

Technical outlook: Gold price subdued around a $50 range

Gold price trend is up, but in the near-term it seems that it’s consolidating around the $3,830-$3,880 range. Momentum shows that buying pressure has stalled, as depicted by the Relative Strength Index (RSI). The index, despite being overbought, has a flat slope, an indication of buyers unable to drive prices higher.

If XAU/USD clears $3,895, immediate resistance would be $3,900, followed by $3,950 and the $4,000 mark. Conversely, a drop below $3,830 will expose the October 2 low of $3,819 ahead of the $3,800 mark. Below, the next area of interest will be the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $3,729.