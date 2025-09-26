- Gold surges as dovish bets grow despite fragile labor market and mixed consumer sentiment signals.
- Core PCE inflation stays under 3%, fueling speculation that Fed will extend easing into year-end meetings.
- Traders eye upcoming US data releases, including NFPs and ISM PMI, for confirmation of Fed’s policy trajectory.
Gold price advances during the North American session, up 0.60% on Friday after the last inflation report maintained the status quo, reinforcing dovish bets for further easing by the Federal Reserve (Fed). At the time of writing, the XAU/USD trades at $3,774 after bouncing off daily lows of $3,734.
Precious metal rises after PCE data bolsters expectations of further easing by the Fed
Market mood remains upbeat as traders digest the last tranche of data from the US that keeps Fed rate cuts alive. The Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, the core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, was aligned with estimates. Although the cost of living had trended up, the core PCE remains below the 3% threshold peak hit in February.
Recently, the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment fell in September as households are worried about high prices and the labor market. Inflation expectations showed that Americans see prices gradually trending lower.
Aside from this, Fed officials crossed the wires. Governor Michelle Bowman said that data shows a more fragile labor market, while inflation excluding tariffs is not far above target. Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin said that spending remains healthy for lower and higher income consumers.
Bullion traders should also be keen on the latest round of tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump to pharmaceuticals and furniture manufactured outside of the United States (US).
Next week, the US schedule will feature a flurry of Fed speakers, US ADP National Employment Change, the ISM Manufacturing PMI, Initial Jobless Claims and Nonfarm Payrolls for September.
Daily market movers: Gold price shrugs off US yields uptick
- Bullion prices advance as the Greenback edges down. The US Dollar Index, which tracks the buck’s value against a basket of six currencies, is down 0.27% at 98.18.
- US Treasury yields are rising with the 10-year Treasury note up just one bps at 4.187%. US real yields — calculated by subtracting inflation expectations from the nominal yield — surges to 1.807%.
- US core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index in August was aligned with estimates and with last month’s print of 2.9% YoY print. The headline PCE ticked a tenth up from 2.6% at 2.7% YoY as projected by economists.
- The University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment final reading for September was worse than estimates of 55.4, came at 55.1. Inflation expectations for one year cooled from 4.8% to 4.7%, and for a five-year period slid from 3.9% to 3.7% as expected.
- On Thursday, US President Donald Trump imposed fresh tariffs of 100% on pharmaceuticals, 50% on all kitchen cabinets, bathroom vanities and associated products, 40% on upholstered furniture and a 25% levy on heavy trucks.
- The CME FedWatch Tool reveals that traders see an 88% probability of a rate cut in October and a 65% chance of another in December.
Technical outlook: Gold clears $3,750 as traders eye all-time high
Gold's price uptrend resumed on Friday, yet the precious metal is shy of testing the record high of $3,791, close to the $3,800 figure. The Relative Strength Index (RSI), although overbought, remains stuck within the 70-80 level an indication that bulls remain in charge.
On the other hand, if XAU/USD tumbles below 3,750, further downside is expected. The next support would be the $3,700 mark, followed by the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $3,648.
Gold FAQs
Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.
Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.
Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.
The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD climbs to daily highs, retargets 1.1700
EUR/USD now accelerates its rebound and approaches the key 1.1700 barrier in quite an optimistic end of the trading week. The daily uptick in spot follows the renewed downside bias in the US Dollar, as latest PCE prints seem to have left further rate cuts by the Fed on the table.
GBP/USD extends its bounce, flirts with 1.3400
GBP/USD regains composure and reverses two consecutive daily pullbacks on Friday. Indeed, Cable’s recovery comes on the back of the resurgence of the selling impulse in the Greenbac, particularly as investors continue to assess August’s PCE readings.
Gold looks firmer, $3,800 looms closer
Gold adds to Thursday’s optimism and advances toward its recent record highs near the $3,800 region per troy ounce on Friday. The move higher in the yellow metal metal comes as the downside pressuro on the Greenback gathers pace amid lower yields and bets of further rate cuts by the Fed.
US core PCE inflation set to hold steady in August to confirm Federal Reserve cautious stance
The United States Bureau of Economic Analysis will publish the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index data for August on Friday at 12:30 GMT. The core PCE Price Index, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, is expected to advance 0.2% month-over-month (MoM) in August.
Powell leaves Fed Sentiment Index anchored in dovish ground
In Tuesday’s speech at the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce in Rhode Island, Chair Jerome Powell struck a more balanced tone, describing the Federal Reserve's (Fed) position as a “challenging situation”.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.