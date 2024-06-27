Gold bounces off $2,300 after traders take profit

- Gold bounces off the psychologically important $2,300 level after another leg of selling.
- The pair continues to be pressured by a higher-for-longer outlook on interest rates – data on Friday could be key.
- XAU/USD approaches the neckline for a potential topping pattern – if broken, a cascade down could result.
Gold (XAU/USD) edges higher, trading just above $2,300 on Thursday, as short-traders take profit following the last down leg from the $2,330s. The yellow metal has been pressured by comments from Federal Reserve (Fed) officials – those tasked with setting interest rates in the US – who have consistently stated that more progress has to be made on bringing down inflation before they can consider cutting interest rates.
Their reluctance to cut rates weighs on Gold because it makes the non-interest paying asset comparatively less attractive to investors.
Gold pressured by reluctant Fed
Gold backs and fills on Thursday after another big down-day on Wednesday as markets took their cue from a mixture of Fed speakers keeping reserved about cutting interest rates, and chart-based technical opportunism.
In regards to interest rates, of key importance will be the release of the US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index for May on Friday, which is the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) preferred gauge of inflation. A lower-than-expected result could make the Fed more optimistic about cutting interest rates. The opposite would be the case if the PCE beats expectations.
Whilst the Fed sits on its hands, the market is a bit more optimistic seeing a relatively high probability (62%) of the Fed cutting interest rates at (or before) the Fed’s September meeting, although this is below the 66% seen on Wednesday. The estimates are according to the CME FedWatch tool, which calculates chances using Fed Funds futures prices.
Gold’s downside capped by longer-term factors
Gold’s downside is capped by various long-term positive factors. Firstly, there is its role as a safe-haven in an increasingly fractured, uncertain world. Geopolitical uncertainty in the Middle East, Ukraine and now France ahead of its contentious elections, is making some investors nervous, as is the impact of AI-driven revolutionary economic change as well as the threat of climate change.
The US Dollar (USD) is a further double-edged factor. A strong US Dollar has led to such a steep depreciation in mainly Asian currencies recently, prompting regional central banks to hoard Gold as a hedge against the effects. That said, a stronger Dollar also tends to lower Gold price precisely because it is priced in Dollars.
Recently USD reached a 38-year high against the Japanese Yen (JPY) and the higher it goes the more demand Gold will see as a currency hedge.
Another longer-term positive factor for Gold is the BRICS trade confederation’s strategy to use Gold as a replacement for the US Dollar in global trade. Given its position as a stable, safe store of value, Gold is the most reliable alternative as a means of exchange between nations with different, often volatile currencies.
Technical Analysis: Gold continues approaching key support
Gold has steadily pushed lower towards key support and the neckline of a possible topping pattern at $2,279. A break below the neckline would signal a strong down move.
XAU/USD Daily Chart
The XAU/USD pair had been forming a bearish Head-and-Shoulders (H&S) pattern over the last three months. However, the upside break on June 20 has brought the validity of the pattern into doubt. That said, a more complex topping pattern that might still prove bearish is still possibly forming.
If so, then a break below the pattern’s neckline – even if it is not an orthodox H&S – at $2,279 would provide confirmation of a reversal lower, with a conservative target at $2,171, and a second target at $2,105.
At the same time, it is also still possible that Gold could find its feet and continue higher. Gold’s original break above the trendline and the 50-day SMA on June 20 was supposed to reach an initial, conservative target in the mid $2,380s (June 7 high), and it is still possible it could reach that target despite the fallback.
However, it would require a break above $2,350 to confirm a move up to the June 7 high. A further break above that might indicate a continuation up to the May – and all-time – high at $2,450.
A break above that would confirm a resumption of the broader uptrend.
There is a risk that the trend is now sideways in both the short and medium term. In the long term, Gold remains in an uptrend.
Gold FAQs
Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.
Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.
Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.
The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers to 1.0700 as US Dollar loses ground
EUR/USD recovers to test 1.0700 in the European session on Thursday. The renewed US Dollar selling in tandem with the USD/JPY retreat lends support to the pair. The pair's upside, however, appears capped amid EU political jitters. US data is next in focus.
USD/JPY holds pullback near 160.50, Japanese intervention risks loom
USD/JPY holds the pullback near 160.50 in European trading on Thursday, eroding a part of Wednesday's upsurge. The pair is dragged down by broad risk aversion and Japanese verbal intervention, supporting the Japanese Yen. The focus now is on potential FX intervention and US data.
Gold bounces off $2,300 after traders take profit
Gold bounces off the psychologically important $2,300 level after another leg of selling. The pair continues to be pressured by a higher-for-longer outlook on interest rates – data on Friday could be key.
Bitcoin extends losses after US government sends $240 million worth of BTC to Coinbase
The US Government transferred 3,940.28 BTC, valued at $241.22 million, to Coinbase Prime. The German Government transferred another 750 BTC, valued at $46.35 million, on Wednesday.
Indices fall back as inflation worries return
Higher inflation in Australia has not helped matters, and raises the uncomfortable prospect that major bugbear of the past two years is set to make an unwelcome return, leading to rate hikes once again.