TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

Gold bounces above $4,100 as buyers step in ahead of US CPI

  • XAU/USD climbs to $4,145 as investors reposition before key US inflation data due Friday.
  • Trump sanctions Russian oil majors Lukoil and Rosneft, renewing geopolitical demand for safe havens.
  • White House reportedly plans new software export restrictions on China, escalating tech tensions.
Gold bounces above $4,100 as buyers step in ahead of US CPI
Christian Borjon ValenciaChristian Borjon ValenciaFXStreet

Gold price recovers some ground on Thursday after posting back-to-back bearish daily candles, courtesy of traders booking profits ahead of the release of September’s US inflation report, along with a slight tempering of US President Donald Trump's trade rhetoric on China. XAU/USD trades at $4,145, up more than 1.10% at the time of writing.

Bullion recovers 1% after sharp profit-taking, supported by fresh sanctions and easing trade tone

Market mood has improved, but it is not an excuse for Bullion buyers to step in to drive Gold spot past the $4,100 milestone. Geopolitics increased ebbs and flows towards the yellow metal as Trump imposed sanctions on Russia, related to Ukraine’s war, targeting oil companies Lukoil and Rosneft.

Late on Wednesday, sources revealed that the White House is planning to restrict China’s access to software made by US companies as a response to China’s export controls on rare-earth and port fees on US-flagged ships.

Gold, despite posting its biggest loss on Tuesday in five years, remains up 57% in the year. Market participants now eye the release of the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) for September on Friday, with economists estimating headline and core CPI at 3.1% YoY.

Daily market movers: Gold rallies despite strong Dollar, high US yields

  • Bullion prices are ignoring that the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the performance of the buck versus six currencies, is up 0.13% to 99.01.
  • The US 10-year Treasury note yield is also climbing, up four basis points to 3.997%. US real yields — which correlate inversely to Gold prices — are surging near four and a half basis points to 1.717%.
  • September’s Existing Home Sales in the US grew 1.5%, exceeding August’s -0.2% contraction, with sales coming at 4.06 million , up from 4 million.
  • On Thursday, JPMorgan forecast that Gold prices could reach an average of $5,055/oz by Q4 2026, on assumptions that investor demand and central bank buying will average around 566 tonnes per quarter next year.
  • Reuters revealed that “The Trump administration is considering a plan to curb a dizzying array of software-powered exports to China, from laptops to jet engines, to retaliate against Beijing's latest round of rare earth export restrictions, according to a US official and three people briefed by US authorities.”
  • Market participants had priced in a 98% chance of the US central bank cutting rates and 50 bps for the rest of 2025. Worth noting that traders had priced in close to 100 bps for 2026.

Technical outlook: Gold price recovers $4,100 as buyers eye $4,200

The uptrend in Gold prices resumed on Thursday, but buyers remain shy of cracking Wednesday’s $4,161 peak, which could pave the way for a test of $4,200. Momentum as measured by the Relative Strength Index (RSI) suggests that buyers are gathering steam.

If XAU/USD resumes its uptrend past $4,200, traders could push prices past $4,250 ahead of $4,300. On further strength, the record high $4,380 will be up next, before reaching $4,400.

On the flip side, Gold’s first support is $4,100, followed by the October 8 high of $4,059. Once surpassed, the next stop would be the October 22 low of $4,004.

Gold daily chart

Gold FAQs

Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.

Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.

Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.

The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.

Author

Christian Borjon Valencia

Christian Borjon began his career as a retail trader in 2010, mainly focused on technical analysis and strategies around it. He started as a swing trader, as he used to work in another industry unrelated to the financial markets.

More from Christian Borjon Valencia
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD struggles for direction around 1.1600

EUR/USD struggles for direction around 1.1600

EUR/USD now exchanges gains with losses near the 1.1600 neighbourhood as the NA session draws to a close on Thursday. The pair’s lack of direction comes amid acceptable gains in the US Dollar, while investors continue to assess developments on the trade front coupled with the lack of news around the US shutdown and steady caution pre-US CPI data.

GBP/USD: A test of 1.3300 is not ruled out

GBP/USD: A test of 1.3300 is not ruled out

GBP/USD is extending its slide on Thursday, challenging the area of recent lows near the 1.3300 zone. In the meantime, Cable remains under pressure as the Greenback trades with decent gains and markets ramp up expectations for a potential BoE rate cut by year-end.

Gold aims to recover ahead of US CPI data

Gold aims to recover ahead of US CPI data

Gold now appears to have entered a consolidative phase around the $4,150 region per troy ounce on Thursday. The move higher in the yellow metal appears supported by a cautious mood ahead of the US CPI data, while a firm Dollar, mixed Treasury yields, and easing trade worries are keeping price action fairly contained.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP attempt breakout amid reigniting risk-on sentiment

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP attempt breakout amid reigniting risk-on sentiment

Bitcoin tests $110,000 resistance as retail traders pile into long positions. Ethereum edges higher toward the 100-day EMA hurdle despite fading institutional interest. XRP rises for the first time in two days, reflecting growing retail demand.

What Japan's new Prime Minister Takaichi means for the Yen

What Japan's new Prime Minister Takaichi means for the Yen

The Japanese Yen steadies as markets absorb the appointment of Sanae Takaichi as Japan’s new Prime Minister. Investors weigh the risk of a mismatch between Japan's expansionary fiscal policy and gradual monetary normalization.

Aster price rises as DEX unveils Rocket Launch to support early-stage crypto projects

Aster price rises as DEX unveils Rocket Launch to support early-stage crypto projects

Aster edges higher, trading marginally above $1.00 at the time of writing on Thursday. The uptick in price reflects an overall positive sentiment in the cryptocurrency market, which has propelled Bitcoin above $109,000 and Ethereum above $3,800.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers