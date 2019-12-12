Gold bleeds on trade optimism, drops 2.5% in GBP terms

- Investors are selling safe havens on the news of the Tentative US-China trade deal.
- Gold is flashing red, having hit five-week highs in the overnight trade.
- The yellow metal is posting a bigger loss in GBP terms.
- Sterling is flying high on exit polls predicting Conservative victory.
Gold is losing altitude in Asia as investors are buying risk and selling safe havens on trade optimism.
The yellow metal, a classic safe-haven asset, is currently trading at $1,464 per Oz, having hit a five-week high of $1,487 in the overnight trade.
The pullback could be associated with the tweet by President Donald Trump that Washington was “very close” to a trade deal with Beijing. A report that US trade negotiators offered to cancel a new round of tariffs on Chinese goods further boosted the risk appetite.
Further, as per the latest reports, China has agreed to purchase $50 billion worth of US agricultural goods.
Gold takes a hit in GBP terms
Gold in GBP terms or XAU/GBP is currently trading at £1,087 per Oz, representing a 2.52 percent drop on the day. Also, the current price was last seen on June 20.
The Pound has surged on exit polls predicting a bigger than expected majority for Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative party. A Conservative victory is seen paving the way for Brexit and is weighing over the safe-haven gold.
At press time, the GBP/USD pair is trading 1.3463, having hit a high of 1.3515 a few minutes ago. That was the highest level since May 2018.
The focus now shifts to the real results. According to Bloomberg, Labour has lost its stronghold Blyth Valley.
Technical levels
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1464.49
|Today Daily Change
|-10.65
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.72
|Today daily open
|1475.14
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1466.35
|Daily SMA50
|1480.72
|Daily SMA100
|1488.62
|Daily SMA200
|1407.7
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1478.6
|Previous Daily Low
|1462.8
|Previous Weekly High
|1484.06
|Previous Weekly Low
|1454.05
|Previous Monthly High
|1515.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|1445.8
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1472.56
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1468.84
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1465.76
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1456.38
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1449.96
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1481.56
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1487.98
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1497.36
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
LIVE: UK elections heading to landslide Conservative victory, GBP/USD surges
Exit polls in the UK elections are pointing to a massive 110-seat majority for PM Boris Johnson's Conservatives. GBP/UDS is trading close to 1.35, the highest in 18 months. Live coverage.
EUR/USD tested 1.1200 after decisive UK exit polls
EUR/UDS has jumped to the autumn highs of 1.1200 after UK exit polls have shown a massive Conservative majority. The US and China have reportedly reached a deal to prevent new tariffs.
US Pres. Trump Signs Off On US-China Trade Deal To Avert December Tariffs
Reports President Trump signed off on the US-China trade deal to avert December tariffs, according to Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the matter. The deal includes a promise by the Chinese to buy more U.S. farm products, the people said.
Gold bleeds on trade optimism, drops 2.5% in GBP terms
Gold is losing altitude in Asia as investors are buying risk and selling safe havens on trade optimism. The yellow metal, a classic safe-haven asset, is currently trading at $1,464 per Oz, having hit a five-week high of $1,487 in the overnight trade.
USD/JPY: Greenback jumps to four-day highs as trade tension ease
USD/JPY broke above the 109.00 handle as Trump is upbeat on the trade deal. Resistance is seen at the 109.26 and 109.43 price levels.