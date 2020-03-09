Gold Asia Price Forecast: XAU/USD parked below $1700/oz at multi-year highs

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • XAU/USD is consolidating gains after reaching fresh multi-year highs.
  • The level to beat for buyers is the 1702.71 level. 
 

Gold daily chart

 
XAU/USD is trading close to multi-year highs while above its main daily simple moving averages (SMAs). The yellow metal hit a new 2020 high amid increasing Coronavirus fears. Prime Minister Conte stated that all Italy is now 'protected zone'.
 

Gold four-hour chart

 
After reaching the 1700.00 mark, XAU/USD is consolidating gains while trading above its main SMAs. Buyers stay in control although the metal arguably formed a double top/higher high with the February highs which bulls have now to overcome. Support should be expected in the 1674.72/1663.00 price zone, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
 
 
 
Resistance: 1683.46, 1690.46, 1702.71
Support: 1674.72, 1670.00, 1663.00
  
  

Additional key levels

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1680.49
Today Daily Change 6.31
Today Daily Change % 0.38
Today daily open 1674.18
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1613.87
Daily SMA50 1580.15
Daily SMA100 1529.33
Daily SMA200 1491.98
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1692.34
Previous Daily Low 1642.33
Previous Weekly High 1692.34
Previous Weekly Low 1575.58
Previous Monthly High 1689.4
Previous Monthly Low 1547.56
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1673.24
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1661.43
Daily Pivot Point S1 1646.89
Daily Pivot Point S2 1619.61
Daily Pivot Point S3 1596.88
Daily Pivot Point R1 1696.9
Daily Pivot Point R2 1719.63
Daily Pivot Point R3 1746.91

 

 

