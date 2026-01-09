Gold and Silver tumble before partial recovery – Commerzbank
Gold and Silver prices fell sharply on Thursday, with Gold dipping near $4,400 per ounce and Silver briefly below $74, before recovering somewhat, highlighting heightened short-term market uncertainty, Commerzbank's commodity analyst Carsten Fritsch notes.
Volatility in Gold and Silver looks set to continue
"Gold and Silver prices fell sharply yesterday. Gold slipped to almost $4,400 per troy ounce, while Silver briefly fell below $74 per troy ounce. However, prices have since recovered noticeably. In any case, the last few days have been marked by considerable price fluctuations. This may indicate uncertainty about the short-term price outlook."
(This story was corrected on January 9 at 15:10 GMT to remove references to expectations about the US Nonfarm Payrolls data, which was already released at the time of the publication of this article.)
Author
FXStreet Insights Team
FXStreet
The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.