Gold aims $1980 as focus shifts to Wednesday’s FOMC

Gold (XAU/USD) built on Monday’s 1% rally after a steady start on Tuesday, reaching fresh nine-day highs at $1969. The yellow metal eyes $1980 amid weaker dollar ahead of US data and FOMC decision, FXStreet’s Dhwani Mehta informs.

Key quotes

“Traders now look forward to the US Industrial Production data and the sentiment on Wall Street for fresh trading impetus. Dovish Federal Reserve (Fed) expectations ahead of Wednesday’s monetary policy decision could also bode well for the XAU bulls.”

“A bull flag confirmation on the hourly chart calls for a test of $1979 in the sessions ahead. The price broke through the pattern resistance at $1957 and rallied $10 to surpass last Thursday’s high of $1966.54. The path of least resistance is to the upside, as the next target for the bulls awaits at $1970. The price trades above all the major HMAs.”

“To the downside, Monday’s high of $1962 will offer immediate support on any pullbacks. A break below which the aforementioned pattern resistance now cushion could limit the losses. The next cap is seen at the bullish 21-HMA at $1955. Acceptance below the latter could intensify the bearish pressure, opening floors towards the upward-sloping 50-HMA, now at $1949.”