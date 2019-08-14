Gold advances beyond $1,510 as risk-aversion takes control of markets

- 10-year US Treasury bond yield falls nearly 4% on Wednesday.
- Wall Street opens day deep in negative territory.
- US Dollar Index fluctuates in narrow daily range.
The precious metal lost value in USD terms on Tuesday after the positive developments surrounding the US-China trade talks triggered risk-on flows. However, disappointing data releases from China and the US 10-year and 2-year Treasury bond yield curves' inversion today caused the market sentiment to turn sour and supported the safe-haven gold. As of writing, the XAU/USD pair is trading at $1,514.50, gaining 0.87% on a daily basis.
The National Bureau of Statistics of China on Wednesday reported that retail sales in July rose 7.6% on a yearly basis to miss the market expectation of 8.6%. Additionally, industrial production in July expanded by 4.8% and fell short of analysts' estimate of 5.8%.
Meanwhile, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield lost nearly 4% on the day and fell below the 2-year bond yield for the first time in more than ten years and is believed to signal an upcoming recession.
US-China trade optimism fades on Wednesday
Although the US announced its decision to postpone additional tariffs on some Chinese imports, the latest headlines suggest that this move was not necessarily a step toward a trade agreement. In fact, US Commerce Secretary Ross during an interview with CNBC today said it was premature to see where sides were in trade talks and added that the data for the next round of face-to-face talks had not been set yet.
Reflecting the sour market sentiment, Wall Street opened the day with heavy losses. Minutes after the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 1.22% on the day while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite were losing 1.45% and 1.75%, respectively.
Technical levels to watch for
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1514.58
|Today Daily Change
|13.13
|Today Daily Change %
|0.87
|Today daily open
|1501.45
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1450.31
|Daily SMA50
|1409.62
|Daily SMA100
|1348.74
|Daily SMA200
|1312.57
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1534.4
|Previous Daily Low
|1481
|Previous Weekly High
|1510.16
|Previous Weekly Low
|1436.96
|Previous Monthly High
|1452.72
|Previous Monthly Low
|1382.02
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1501.4
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1514
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1476.83
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1452.21
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1423.43
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1530.24
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1559.02
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1583.64
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD capped below as US and German recession fears grow
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1200 as the US bond yield curve inverts and points to a recession. Earlier, Germany reported the economy contracted in Q2. The US-Sino trade war is weighing.
GBP/USD hovers above 1.2050 amid US, UK recession fears
GBP/USD is trading above 1.2050 but off the highs. The yield curve has inverted in both the US and the UK – signaling a potential recession in both countries. Trade tensions and Brexit are eyed.
USD/JPY recovers to 106.50 amid mixed market sentiment
USD/JPY is seen making a minor recovery from 106.25 lows, but the bulls appear to lack follow-through amid concerns over the Hong Kong unrest and poor Chinese data while US-China trade optimism remains supportive.
Gold advances beyond $1,510 as risk-aversion takes control of markets
The precious metal lost value in USD terms on Tuesday after the positive developments surrounding the US-China trade talks triggered risk-on flows. The XAU/USD pair is trading at $1,514.50, gaining 0.87% on a daily basis.
Inverted Yield Curve Will Keep Volatility Alive
The longer a yield curve stays inverted, the higher the likelihood of a recession within one-year. While this does not mean that returns (mainly equity) will be lower, it does (historically) mean that price action across all asset classes will be very volatile.