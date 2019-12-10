Gold adds to overnight modest gains, up little around $1465 region

- Gold gains some traction for the second straight session on Tuesday.
- Persistent trade uncertainties underpinned traditional safe-haven assets.
- The upside is likely to remain limited ahead of the FOMC policy update.
Gold edged higher for the second consecutive session on Tuesday and built the overnight modest gains, albeit lacked any strong follow-through.
Persistent uncertainty over a potential phase one trade deal between the world's two largest economies continued weighing on the global risk sentiment. The same was evident from a weaker tone around equity markets and underpinned demand for traditional safe-haven assets, including gold.
Bulls take cues from trade uncertainty
It is worth recalling that the deadline for the next round of US tariffs on aro
und $156 billion worth Chinese products is December 15. However, the Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue fueled some optimism on Monday and said that the US is unlikely to impose more tariffs.
The global flight to safety was further reinforced by a weaker tone surrounding the US Treasury bond yields further played their part in driving some flows towards the non-yielding yellow metal. Meanwhile, a subdued US dollar price action did little to influence the dollar-denominated commodity, albeit remained supportive.
Further gains, however, are likely to remain limited amid absent relevant fundamental catalyst. This coupled with investors' reluctance to place any aggressive bets ahead of the highly anticipated FOMC decision on Wednesday might further contribute towards capping any strong gains.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1464.57
|Today Daily Change
|3.57
|Today Daily Change %
|0.24
|Today daily open
|1461
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1465.51
|Daily SMA50
|1481.5
|Daily SMA100
|1487.66
|Daily SMA200
|1405.88
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1465.4
|Previous Daily Low
|1458.82
|Previous Weekly High
|1484.06
|Previous Weekly Low
|1454.05
|Previous Monthly High
|1515.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|1445.8
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1462.88
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1461.33
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1458.08
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1455.15
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1451.49
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1464.66
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1468.32
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1471.25
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD off the highs amid election action, as UK GDP disappoints with 0%
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3150, off the highs as the election campaign hits the final stretch with the Conservatives remaining in the lead. UK GDP for October missed by remaining flat in October.
EUR/USD edges up amid trade headlines amid upbeat German figures
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1050, marginally higher. Markets are optimistic that the US-Sino trade war would not escalate. The German ZEW survey beat expectations with 10.7 points.
Forex Today: Hope for two Trump trade deals, Boris on the back foot, Fed,ECB awaited
Markets are cautiously optimistic as Soony Perdue, the US Agriculture Secretary, said that he "does not believe" that tariffs against China will be implemented on December 15. Negotiations between the world's largest economies continue ahead of the deadline. Gold and the yen are stable.
Gold adds to overnight modest gains, up little around $1465 region
Gold edged higher for the second consecutive session on Tuesday and built the overnight modest gains, albeit lacked any strong follow-through.
USD/JPY: Three-week-old rising trendline keeps buyers hopeful
USD/JPY wavers around 61.8% Fibonacci retracement (Fib) after bouncing off near-term key support. The immediate falling resistance line restricts the upside towards 23.6% Fib. A downside break below the support line can recall sub-108 territory.