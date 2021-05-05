GME Stock News: GameStop Corp. Price dips despite moving towards eCommerce future

- NYSE:GME trimmed 0.91% on Tuesday amidst a massive NASDAQ correction.
- GameStop takes the first step towards its transition to an eCommerce company with a new fulfillment center.
- GameStop also took steps to being free cash flow positive as it eliminated long-term debt from its balance sheet.
NYSE:GME has definitely lots much of its steam from earlier this year as the daily average trading volume continues to be a fraction of what it once was. The king of the meme stocks has been trending downwards and has hit a strong resistance at $200 every time the stock comes close to those price levels. On Tuesday, amidst one of the worst trading days for the NASDAQ in months, GameStop fell by 0.91% and closed the session at $160.73. GME is now trading well below its 50-day moving average as its chart continues to see a bearish trajectory.
One bright spot for shareholders came when GameStop announced that it was opening a 700,000 square foot fulfillment center in York, Pennsylvania. GameStop is trying to build up its delivery service on the east coast and is hoping to have the fulfillment center operational by the fourth quarter of this year. New interim Chairman Ryan Cohen has been very vocal about transforming GameStop into an eCommerce platform that can be the ‘Amazon of gaming’, and this location is the first big step towards realizing Cohen’s vision.
GameStop has also taken steps to clear its balance sheet of long-term debts, as it recently completed a voluntary redemption of over $216 million in senior notes. If the company is as serious about its evolution as Cohen says they are, this will go a long way in helping to fund the transformation. GameStop should provide an update to shareholders at its quarterly earnings call scheduled for June 8th, 2021.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
