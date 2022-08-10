One of GameStop’s chief rivals in the NFT Marketplace industry reported its earnings on Tuesday after the markets closed. Crypto exchange Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) saw its stock fall by nearly 11% during intraday trading and a further 5% after the markets closed. The crypto winter has been terrible for business and this was reflected in Coinbase’s earnings report. Amongst the details included missing on both the top and bottom lines compared to Wall Street expectations and seeing its operating profit of $874 million from the quarter last year to an operating loss of more than $1 billion in the most recent quarter.

Meme stocks cooled off on Tuesday as GameStop, AMC (NYSE:AMC), and Bed Bath and Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) snapped their recent streaks. As is usually the case for meme stocks, there was no real catalyst for either the surge or the sudden dropoff. Given how much the stocks have risen over the past few days, it is likely investors are taking some profits from their sudden windfalls.

NYSE:GME saw its nine-day winning streak snapped on Tuesday as the red-hot meme stock sector cooled off alongside the broader markets. Shares of GME dropped by 7.09% and closed the trading session at $40.37. Stocks retreated on Tuesday as all three major indices declined ahead of the key July CPI Report that is being released on Wednesday. Continued weakness in semiconductor stocks also contributed to a weak day of trading for tech stocks. Overall, the Dow Jones edged lower by 58 basis points, while the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ dropped by 0.42% and 1.19% respectively during the session.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.