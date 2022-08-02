- NYSE:GME gained 2.26% during Monday’s trading session.
- GameStop could be turning a corner after a post-split lull.
- AMC also jumps to start the week ahead of its quarterly earnings call.
NYSE:GME saw its recent win streak extended to four straight sessions as the original meme stock looks to shake off a bumpy end to July. On Monday, shares of GME rose by 2.26% and closed the first trading session of August at $34.78. After posting the best month of trading since 2020, stocks dropped lower into the closing bell to begin the month. All three major indices slipped during a day where stocks spent most of the session seeking direction. Overall, the Dow Jones fell by 46 basis points, while the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ edged lower by 0.28% and 0.18% respectively.
Stay up to speed with hot stocks' news!
GameStop’s recent win streak could be a sign that the stock is finally turning a corner. Shares of GameStop tumbled following the 4 for 1 stock split that was executed at the end of July. GameStop also launched its NFT Marketplace during the month to mostly mixed sentiment. The crypti and NFT industries are currently in a lull and NFT trading volume has been at its lowest point in months. Still, with the marketplace now open, another step in GameStop’s ongoing digital transformation is now complete.
Gamestop stock price
GameStop’s partner in crime, AMC (NYSE:AMC) was also trading higher on Monday. Shares of AMC gained 5.56% on Monday, as the stock reclaimed the $15.00 price level. Following another strong weekend at the box office from films like Super-Pets and the Minions: Rise of Gru, AMC seems to be heading into its earnings call on Thursday with some building momentum.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.0200 as dollar recovery continues
EUR/USD has lost its traction and declined below 1.0200 after having spent the European session fluctuating in a tight range above that level. As geopolitical tensions continue to escalate, the greenback continues to gather strength, weighing on the pair.
GBP/USD recovers modestly, trades above 1.2200
GBP/USD has managed to erase a small portion of its daily losses after having briefly dipped below 1.2200 earlier in the day. The risk-averse market environment doesn't allow the pair to gain traction as investors await developments surrounding US-China relations.
Gold rises above $1,780 as US yields edge lower
Gold has gathered bullish momentum and climbed above $1,780 on Tuesday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield continues to edge lower toward 2.5% amid risk aversion, helping XAU/USD push higher.
Dogecoin price to provide positional traders a discount to buy DOGE before a 90% rally
Dogecoin price is at crossroads and shows signs of a steady consolidation above a stable support level. However, there needs to be momentary pain before a long-term and explosive rally originates.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!