GameStop’s partner in crime, AMC (NYSE:AMC) was also trading higher on Monday. Shares of AMC gained 5.56% on Monday, as the stock reclaimed the $15.00 price level. Following another strong weekend at the box office from films like Super-Pets and the Minions: Rise of Gru, AMC seems to be heading into its earnings call on Thursday with some building momentum.

GameStop’s recent win streak could be a sign that the stock is finally turning a corner. Shares of GameStop tumbled following the 4 for 1 stock split that was executed at the end of July. GameStop also launched its NFT Marketplace during the month to mostly mixed sentiment. The crypti and NFT industries are currently in a lull and NFT trading volume has been at its lowest point in months. Still, with the marketplace now open, another step in GameStop’s ongoing digital transformation is now complete.

NYSE:GME saw its recent win streak extended to four straight sessions as the original meme stock looks to shake off a bumpy end to July. On Monday, shares of GME rose by 2.26% and closed the first trading session of August at $34.78. After posting the best month of trading since 2020, stocks dropped lower into the closing bell to begin the month. All three major indices slipped during a day where stocks spent most of the session seeking direction. Overall, the Dow Jones fell by 46 basis points, while the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ edged lower by 0.28% and 0.18% respectively.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.