Despite an earlier warning from WalMart, earnings for both Big Blue and Big Orange came in better than expected on Tuesday. Both companies provided optimistic outlook for the next quarter and the rest of 2022. Strong retail earnings could be a sign that the US economy is slowly starting to see a recovery. While most of the sector still needs to report with Target (NYSE:TGT) and Lowe’s (NYSE:LOW) on Wednesday, the initial signs from the sector are promising.

Despite GameStop’s moderate gain, the headlines were once again dominated by struggling home furnishing company Bed Bath and Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY). The stock soared higher by more than 70% at one point during intraday trading, although the stock did deflate by the closing bell. Shares of BBBY closed the day higher by 29%, extending its weekly gains to nearly 100%, and its monthly gains to over 315%. Other meme stocks on the rise included AMC (NYSE:AMC) and FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) which posted a massive 45% gain and hitting an intraday high price of $8.14.

NYSE:GME soared higher on Tuesday as the original meme stock finally gained some traction in the recent short squeeze mania. Shares of GME jumped by 6.33% and closed the trading session at a price of $42.19. Stocks were flat on Tuesday, as stronger than expected retail earnings led the Dow Jones to its fifth consecutive positive day. Overall, the Dow Jones rose by 239 basis points, the S&P 500 gained 0.19%, and the NASDAQ dropped lower by 0.19% during the session.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.