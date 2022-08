In NFT news, crypto exchange KuCoin has revealed that it is offering its users the ability to invest in NFT ETFs. It allows investors to own fractional shares of blue-chip NFTs, some of which are worth millions of dollars. Would GameStop offer something like this in the future given its recent NFT Marketplace launch? With NFT prices still remaining high, fractional ownership could be the wave of the future.

GameStop’s stock split was supposed to be a rallying call for retail investors. It made the stock price more palatable for smaller traders, and GameStop was likely hoping to capitalize on the headlines. Unfortunately, a stock split in a bear market is not the bullish catalyst that it is in a bull market. The stock sold off following the 4 for 1 split, which barely moved the needle for GameStop. While it has erased some of those losses during this week’s rally, the GameStop split came and went without much fanfare.

NYSE: GME extended its recent win streak to three straight days as the stock finally begins to see a rebound from its post-split selloff. On Friday, shares of GME added 0.50% and closed the trading week at $34.01. Stocks extended their rally following the Fed rate hike on Wednesday, and all three major indices also posted gains for the third straight day. Overall, US markets saw their best month of trading since 2020. To close the week, the Dow Jones added a further 315 basis points, the S&P 500 gained 1.42%, and the NASDAQ led the way with a 1.88% rise during the session.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.