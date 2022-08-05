The meme stock of the week ATMD Digital (NYSE:HKD) continued to decline on Thursday although the stock made a late-day rally. Shares of HKD were still down by 27% or $300.00 per share during the session. The stock still closed the session at $800.00 per share with a market capitalization of $148 billion.

GameStop’s main running mate, AMC (NYSE:AMC) reported its second quarter earnings after the markets closed. The company reported a wider than expected loss of $121.6 million during the quarter. But the big news from the company is that it announced a special dividend of preferred shares that will trade under the ticker symbol APE. These will be created in a 1 for 1 ratio to common shares and can be converted if the shareholder vote passes. This dividend was not enough to sway AMC Apes though, as the stock was down by nearly 12% in after hours trading at the time of this writing.

NYSE:GME has been on a strong streak to begin the month of August as the lead meme stock hit its seventh straight positive session. On Thursday, shares of GME added a further 1.13% and closed the trading day at $38.36. Stocks were mostly flat on Thursday as investors weighed Wednesday’s rally and the key July jobs report that is being released on Friday. Overall, the Dow Jones slipped lower by 85 basis points, the S&P 500 inched lower by 0.08%, and the NASDAQ posted a 0.41% gain during the session.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.