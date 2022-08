A day ahead of AMC’s (NYSE:AMC) second quarter earnings report, the movie theater chain saw its stock rise by a further 8.01%. It is widely expected that AMC will beat analyst estimates for the quarter, and combined with CEO Adam Aron threatening short sellers with another squeeze, it is easy to see why Apes are bullish on the stock this week.

The meme stock of the week right now is AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) has somehow gone mostly undetected this year despite rising by nearly 6,700% in 2022. The incredible thing is that the stock just IPO’d recently in mid-July, and rose from $7.80 to an all-time high price of $2,555.30 per share in a matter of weeks. The Hong Kong-based fintech company was valued at $310 billion at its peak which made it more valuable than companies like Coca Cola (NYSE:KO). On Wednesday, shares fell by 34.5% which slashed its market capitalization down to a mere $109 billion.

NYSE:GME extended its winning streak to six straight sessions on the strength of a broader market rally and a resurgence of meme stock hysteria. Stocks bounced back on Wednesday after two consecutive losing days to start August. All three major indices climbed higher throughout the session after better than expected economic data alleviated concerns of a looming recession. Overall, the Dow Jones rose by 416 basis points, the S&P 500 gained 1.56%, and the NASDAQ jumped higher by 2.59% during the session.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.