Speaking of Coinbase, the company saw its stock tumble again on Thursday as the SEC continues to investigate the platform. Shares of COIN dropped by a further 10.77% on Thursday as the SEC looks into allegations that the site sold unregistered securities. The news comes after another fall for the stock earlier this week after the company reported a wider than expected loss for the quarter.

GameStop’s NFT Marketplace, which surpassed the trading volume of rival Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) during its first week, is set to receive some high-end NFT collections. GameStop is leveraging its partnership with layer-2 blockchain Immutable-X to add gaming-based NFT collections to its platform. It is also adding the VeeFriends NFT line which has over 60,000 NFTs and ranks 11th all-time in NFT sales volume. GameStop’s NFT Marketplace has been a success so far, especially given the fact that the industry is enduring a Crypto Winter that has seen lower interest from investors.

NYSE:GME continued to dip lower and underperform its meme stock rivals on Thursday. Shares of GME fell by 2.66% and closed the trading session at $39.45 Trading has been volatile for GameStop this week, although the stock is coming off of a nine-day winning streak over the past couple of weeks. Investors failed to find any direction on Thursday as stocks traded flat following Wednesday’s post-CPI report rally. All three major averages were little changed as big tech stocks sank into the closing bell, dragging down the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ with them. Overall the Dow Jones inched higher by 27 basis points, and the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ dropped by 0.07% and 0.58% respectively.

