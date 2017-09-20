Global economy set to post its best performance in seven years in 2018 - OECD

The global economy looks set to post its best performance in seven years in 2018, reveals the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD's) interim economic outlook, released today.

Key points:

• keeps 2017 world economic growth forecast at 3.5%, unchanged from June forecast

• 2018 increased to 3.8% vs 3.7% previous

• US Growth Of 2.1% in 2017, 2.4% in 2018 (both unchanged)

• Eurozone 2.1% in 2017 (+0.3), 1.9% in 2018 (+0.1)

• Japan 1.6% in 2017 (+0.2), 1.2% in 2018 (+0.2

• UK 1.6% in 2017, 1.0% in 2018 (both unchanged)

• China 6.8% in 2017 (+0.2), 6.6% in 2018 (+0.2)