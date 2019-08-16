Germany's Scholz: Best and only way for an orderly withdrawal is negotiated Brexit deal

Following the meeting with his British counterpart Sajid Javid, German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz reiterated that the best way for an orderly withdrawal of the UK from the EU was the negotiated Brexit deal.

"Good meeting today with my new UK colleague Sajid Javid. We discussed Brexit and future cooperation. The EU27 stands united and is ready for all scenarios. The best and only way for an orderly withdrawal is the negotiated Brexit deal," Scholz tweeted out.

The GBP/USD pair didn't pay any mind to these comments and was last up 0.5% on the day at 1.2145.