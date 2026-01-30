Germany’s preliminary CPI rises 0.1% MoM in January, HICP mixed

Preliminary inflation data released by Germany’s statistics office Destatis showed that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.1% MoM in January, beating expectations for a flat reading and the previous figure of 0.0%. On a yearly basis, CPI increased by 2.1% YoY, below market expectations of 2.2%, but higher than the previous reading of 1.8%.

Meanwhile, the Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) fell by 0.1% MoM, coming in above the forecast of -0.2%, and down from the previous reading of 0.2%. The annual HICP rate rose to 2.1% YoY, slightly above the forecast and up from the previous reading of 2.0%.

Market reaction

The data did little to support the Euro, with EUR/USD remaining under pressure amid a rebound in the US Dollar. At the time of writing, EUR/USD is trading around 1.1917, down about 0.40% on the day.