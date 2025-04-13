Germany’s Merz: US President Trump’s policies are increasing the risk of next financial crisis

In a Handelsblatt interview on Saturday, German Chancellor-in-waiting Friedrich Merz said, US “President Trump’s policies are increasing the risk that the next financial crisis will hit sooner than expected.”
Further comments
"Yes, I’m hoping for a new transatlantic free-trade accord.”
“Zero percent tariffs on everything. That would be better for both sides.”
“Europe would have to focus on non-US markets if the US decided to bow out of global trade entirely.”
“We Europeans need to come up with a persuasive response.”
Market reaction
As investors digest the weekend's US tariffs news, EUR/USD is losing 0.23% on the day to trade near 1.1330.
