Germany’s Merkel: We want to reduce negative impact of Brexit if it is disorderly

Speaking at an event on Thursday, the German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she wants to ensure that in case of a no-deal Brexit, its negative on both the UK and Germany are minimized.

Merkel noted: “We want to reduce the negative effects, even if there is a disorderly Brexit, in both countries.”

The above comments have little to no effect on the pound, as it cheers the latest Brexit optimism, with GBP/USD up +0.60% near 1.2275.