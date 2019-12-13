Germany's Merkel: Way towards Brexit is now clear

Commenting on British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's election victory, "the way towards Brexit is now clear," German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday, per Reuters.

"The biggest challenge in future Brexit talks will be the shortage of time," Merkel added. "Britain will be a competitor on our doorstep."

These comments had little to no impact on the British pound's market valuation and the GBP/USD pair was last up 1.7% on a daily basis at 1.3388 while the EUR/GBP was erasing 1.2% at 0.8350.