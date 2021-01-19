Germany’s Merkel wants to extend lockdown until February 15 – Bild

Ahead of her meeting with the State premiers, Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel said that she wants the lockdown to be extended until February 15, as cited by Bild newspaper.

The meeting between Merkel and state leaders is due later this Tuesday, initially scheduled for 25 January.

The German government spokesman Steffen Seibert said: "The reason is the mutation of the virus that has appeared.”

Note that the current restrictions are in place until January 31.

Market reaction

EUR/USD extends gains above 1.2100, as the euro ignores the lockdown headlines. Broad-based US dollar retreat remains the main driver behind the major’s bounce. Focus remains on the German ZEW and Yellen’s testimony.