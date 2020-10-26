Germany's Merkel planning “lockdown light” to tackle coronavirus – Bild

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is planning to introduce new coronavirus-related restrictions measures called "lockdown light," Reuters reported on Monday, citing German newspaper Bild.

According to the report, Merkel wants to keep schools and kindergartens open in regions that don't have very high infection numbers and will focus on the closure of bars, restaurants and cancellation of events. New measures are expected to be discussed on Wednesday.

Market reaction

The EUR/USD pair showed no immediate reaction to this headline and was last seen losing 0.32% on a daily basis at 1.1822.