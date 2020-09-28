Germany’s Merkel: Need to contain the virus while keeping the economy running

“We need to quickly contain the coronavirus infection but also keep the economy running,” said Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel in an interview with Bild newspaper.

Additional quotes

“If things continue, we will have tens of thousands cases a day like other countries.”

“Need to quickly contain the infections and intervene.”

“But also set priorities and keep the economy running.”

“That includes schools and kindergartens staying open.”

Market reaction

The virus concerns are having little to no impact on the shared currency, as EUR/USD keeps benefiting from the extended retreat in the US dollar against its major peers this Monday.

The spot rises 0.15% to trade near-daily highs of 1.1646, as we write.