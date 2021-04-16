Speaking before the parliament on Friday, Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel requested to grant her new powers, which would allow her to force coronavirus lockdowns and curfews on areas with high infection rates, per Reuters.

She added that a majority of Germans were in favor of stricter measures.

EUR/USD rebounds towards 1.2000

EUR/USD has caught a fresh bid in the European session, as the US dollar resumes its declines.

The euro is unperturbed by the concerns over rising coronavirus infections and vaccine rollouts. The spot was last seen trading 0.09% higher on the day, at 1.1976.