Germany's Merkel: Big gatherings banned until August 31

Playgrounds, museums and galleries can be reopened with conditions set by individual states, German Chancellor Angela Merkel announced on Tuesday and added that big gatherings will be banned until the end of August.

Additional takeaways

"Must remain disciplined on social distancing."

"Should infection curve pick up again, we must be ready to react, federal government and states agree on this."

"Further package of opening measures will be announced on May 6."

"Will decide on May 6 under which conditions schools, kindergartens and sport are possible."

Market reaction

The EUR/USD, which spiked to a two-week high of 1.0972 into the London fix, was last seen up 0.65% on the day at 1.0944.