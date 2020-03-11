Germany’s Merkel: 60 to 70% in Germany will become infected with coronavirus

According to the German newspaper, Bild, Chancellor Angela Merkel said after the start of the parliamentary group meeting on Wednesday, 60 to 70 percent of people in Germany will become infected with the coronavirus.

At Corona we are facing a challenge that we have never had before. It really depends on us. (...) The main burden is borne by Jens Spahn. He does it really well. This is also an incentive for the near future. Because the crisis is of course not over yet,” she added.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Jens Spahn pointed out that 80 percent of all infected people would get through the epidemic with almost no symptoms, the paper reported.

EUR/USD reaction

EUR/USD has regained the 1.1350 level in the last hour, as the US dollar bears remain relentless amid US economic stimulus disappointment and rising coronavirus fears.