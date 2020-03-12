Germany’s IfW Kiel: Economy to shrink in 2020 due to coronavirus

According to the Kiel Institute for the World Economy (IfW Kiel), a private German think-tank, the German economy is likely to enter a recession due to coronavirus.

Key findings

“Europe's biggest economy to contract by 0.1% this year due to the coronavirus before rebounding by 2.3% next year.”

"We cannot at the moment put a number on the concrete economic effects of the coronavirus."

“The forecast was based on much uncertainty and on the assumption that the pandemic would ebb around mid-year.”