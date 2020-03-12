EU diplomat: US did not coordinate, notify EU about travel restriction

A European Union (EU) diplomat said on Thursday, the EU officials were not notified about US President Trump’s travel ban decision ahead of time, per Reuters.

“There was no heads-up, no coordination as the president claimed,” the diplomat said.

Early Thursday, Trump ordered curbing travel from Europe to the US, except from Britain, starting this Friday, to limit the coronavirus widespread.

European Council President Charles Michel said that they will assess the US travel ban situation later today.

EUR/USD hovers around 1.1300

EUR/USD faded a bounce above 1.1300 but stays close to the latter ahead of the European open, as the US dollar remains broadly heavy in tandem with the US Treasury yields.