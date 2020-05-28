Germany’s IFO: Economy likely to shrink by 6.6% this year

Germany’s highly influential institute IFO is out with its view on the economic outlook, noting that the economy likely to shrink by 6.6% this year.

Additional points

“Economy likely to grow 10.2% next year.

Q2 likely to see a contraction of 12.4% due to the coronavirus crisis.

Some sectors including aviation, travel, hospitality and autos are expected to experience a longer recovery period.

In case of slow normalization lasting up to 16 months, the economy could shrink 9.3% this year and growth 9.5% next year.

In case of fast normalization lasting up to 5 months, the economy could shrink 3.9% this year and growth 7.4% next year.”

Market reaction

EUR/USD keeps gains around 1.1020 amid broad US dollar weakness and EU’s recovery fund led optimism.