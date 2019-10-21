Germany's Altmaier: We need clarity on Brexit soon

Germany’s economy minister, Peter Altmaier, recently crossed wires. The closed aide to the German Chancellor Angela Merkel pushed for more Brexit clarity. Earlier during the day, The UK Telegraph ran a story that the French government demands prompt “yes or no” from Britain as calls for turning down another Brexit extension grow.

Key quotes

“We need more clarity on Brexit soon.”

More to come…

FX implication

While GBP/USD stays under pressure around 1.2900 by the press time, no immediate reaction to the news could be witnessed.