Germany's Altmaier: Aiming to extend aid for businesses until end of year

Germany’s Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said on Friday that they are aiming to extend the aid for business hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic by six more months until the end of the year, as reported by Reuters.

Altmaier further noted that talks are ongoing and added that he expects to see a decision before the parliament's summer break.

Similarly, German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said the aid for businesses must be provided for as long as needed.

Market reaction

These comments don't seem to be having a significant impact on market sentiment. As of writing, Germany's DAX 30 Index was up 0.12% on the day at 15,220.