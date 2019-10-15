According to analysts at TD Securities, while last month's German ZEW survey saw some relief in the expectations component, they think that bounce is likely to be proven short-lived.

Key Quotes

“We look for expectations to decline to -28.0 in October (mkt -26.4), although still a better level than the -44.1 reached in August, and for current conditions to come in at -22.3 (mkt -23.6).”