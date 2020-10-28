Germany: Nationwide lockdown to start on November 2 – Bild

According to German newspaper Bild, a nationwide lockdown in the country could start as early as next Monday, November 2nd, if Chancellor Angela Merkel comes to an agreement with the premiers of Germany's states, as reported by Reuters.

Earlier in the day, Reuters noted that a draft resolution suggested that the lockdown would begin on November 4th.

Market reaction

Safe-haven flows continue to dominate the financial markets on Wednesday. As of writing, Germany's DAX 30 Index was down 3.8% on a daily basis at 11,608.