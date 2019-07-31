German Retail Sales rebound 3.5% m/m in June, a big beat (EUR unfazed)

German Retail Sales rose 3.5% in June vs. +0.5% expected.

According to the latest data reported by Germany’s Destatis, the country’s Retail Sales jumped 3.5% m/m in June versus 0.5% expected and -0.6% last.

On an annualized basis, the German Retail Sales fell 1.6% in June versus +2.7% expected and +4.0% seen in May.

The mixed German data had virtually no impact on the shared currency, with EUR/USD moving back and forth near 1.1150 region. All eyes remain on Eurozone GDP, CPI data ahead of the Fed.