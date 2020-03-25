German lawmakers have agreed to suspend the debt brake that limits deficit spending as part of the €750 billion stimulus package that Berlin has announced. During the euro debt crisis, Germany led the continent into austerity.

Governments all over the world are approving measures to support the economies. The US Senate approved a package worth around $2 trillion.

EUR/USD is trading around 1.08, up on the day but off the highs. Coronavirus health figures are awaited from Italy, the European epicenter of Covid-19.